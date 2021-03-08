William R. (Bill) Campbell, 77, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, March 7th, at his home.
Bill was born in Chattanooga, TN on July 29th, 1943, a son of the late Dewey and Lorene Simmons Debusk Campbell.
He served a tour in Vietnam with the US Army’s -Big Red One/ 1st Infantry Division -5th Artillery- B Company. His rank in the military was Spec 4.
Bill was a mechanic for close to 50 years and during that time worked on or helped many people in Clay County with car issues. Many people have told the family through the years that even when other garages/ dealerships told them they didn’t know how to fix the issue and they would take the vehicle to Bill, he would know within a short time what the issue was and many times by just listening to it for a few minutes.
He loved spending his time at drag races with family and friends and was always willing to help other racing teams as needed. One of the most enjoyable times in drag racing was being a crew member of the Garrett /Coyle Racing team.
Bill was on the founding board of directors of the Kentucky Karting Association and a Mason.
He loved sitting in his recliner with his remote in hand and watching his big-screen TV.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lita Marie Mobley Campbell.
Bill is survived by his children: Bobby Halcomb and wife Teresa of Walland, TN, Dennis Halcomb and wife Sophia of Richmond, KY, and Michael Campbell and wife Debbie of Manchester, KY.
He is also survived by the following grandchildren: Chase Campbell, Alyssia Mills, Tracy Sams, and Kari Sams. The following great-grandchildren: Chloe Estep and Makayla Smith. As well as the following great-great-grandchildren: Bryson Smith and Blaklynn Smith.
Also, surviving are his two brothers: Howard Campbell of Clinton, TN, and Sherman Frasier of Cincinnati, OH, and his sister-in-law, Nana Lee Neace.
In addition to the above named family members, Bill leaves three close friends who are like family: Henry Smith, Eugene “Moose” Stewart, and Mike Combs.
In addition to his wife and parents, Bill was preceded in death by his son, Mark Halcomb, by his daughter, Leah Campbell, by his brothers Tom Frasier and Bob Frasier, and by one grandchild, Bobby William Halcomb.
Services for Bill will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 10th at Britton Funeral Home, with Joe Crockett and Jeff Combs officiating. Burial will follow in the Mobley Cemetery on Teges.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, March 9th at Britton Funeral Home.
