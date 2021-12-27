William Ray Butcher was born on June 25, 1958 in Laurel County, Kentucky. He was the son of the Elva Daisy (Hodge) Butcher of London, Kentucky and the late William Hugh Butcher. He was united in marriage to Melissa Hollingsworth Butcher of London, Kentucky. He is also survived by four children, Christopher Ray Butcher and wife Kelsi; Carmen Gurley and husband hank all of Richmond, Kentucky; Todd Butcher and Shanna Rae Abrams both of London; four siblings, Voneta Garland and husband Frank; Neva Butcher Philpot and husband Donnie Lee; Elissa Butcher Smith and husband Tony; and La Donna Weaver all of London; five grandchildren, Jaden, Trenton, Shelby, Braden and Brianna plus a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. He was also preceded in death by a brother in law, Jim Weaver.
William was a maintenance worker for Greer Construction and of the Pentecostal faith.
William Ray Butcher departed this life surrounded by his loving family on Friday, December 24, 2021 being 63 years and 5 months and 29 days of age.
Funeral services for William Ray Butcher will be conducted at 1 PM Tuesday in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel with Danny Overbey officiating; burial will follow in A.R. Dyche Memorial Park in London.
Pallbearers: Chris Butcher, Jaden Abrams, Hank Gurley, Mitchell McClain, Tony Smith, Donnie Lee Philpot and Todd Butcher.
The family of William Ray Butcher will receive friends beginning at 11 AM Tuesday until the funeral hour of 1 PM at Bowling Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Bowling Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
