William T. (Thomas) Lunsford, 83, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, May 30th, at St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY.
William T. was born in Manchester, KY, on April 30th, 1938, a son of the late William and Bessie Durham Lunsford.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lola McGeorge Lunsford.
William T. is survived by his son, Tim Lunsford and wife Kara of Manchester, KY. And by one grandchild, Thomas Wilson Lunsford.
In addition to his wife and parents, William T. was preceded in death by his brother and sister, Arvil Lunsford and Beatrice Smith.
Services for William T. will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, June 2nd at Britton Funeral Home, with Ken Bolin officiating. Burial will follow in the Liberty Cemetery in Egypt, KY.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, June 1st at Britton Funeral Home.
