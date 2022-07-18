Willie Hubbard was born November 28, 1943 in Clay County, Kentucky, the son of the late Henry Hubbard and Lula Smith Hubbard. He was united in marriage to Mable England Hubbard who survives of Corbin. He is also survived by one daughter Joyce Smith and husband Kevin of Corbin; six siblings, Wilburn Hubbard, Henry Hubbard Jr., Frank Hubbard and wife Fannie, Ella Bush and husband Jesse, Sadie Henson and husband Woodrow, and Lutha Faye Henson and husband Leroy all of Manchester, Kentucky; his brother-in-law Dan Philpot of London; two grandchildren, Alex Burgan and wife Christine and Aric Smith, plus a host of other friends and relatives to mourn his passing. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by two children, Willie Ray Hubbard and Melissa Lynn Hubbard, five siblings, Doshia Hubbard, Lida Brumley, Wilma Lee Philpot, Wilma Jean Davidson, and Allie Wombles.
He was of the Pentecostal Faith and a former coal company blaster. He also enjoyed his garden, squirrel hunting and fishing.
Willie Hubbard departed this life Wednesday, July 13, 2022 being 78 years, 7 months, 15 days of age.
Funeral services for Willie Hubbard were conducted Sunday in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel with Phillip Proffitt and Justin Morris officiating. Burial followed in East Salem Cemetery.
