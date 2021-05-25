Willie Mae Collins, 61, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, May 24th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital. 

Willie Mae was born in Indianapolis, IN on August 18, 1959, a daughter of the late Lola (Lawson) and Leonard Collins. 

Willie Mae is survived by her daughter, Sheila Couch and husband Matthew of Manchester, and her son, Christopher Couch and wife Sharon of London. 

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Nathan Couch, Katlyn Couch, and Zy Hicks; and her brothers: Randy Collins and wife Kenya of Middletown, OH, Leonard Collins, Jr. and wife Bernice of Manchester, Gilbert Collins of Manchester, and Denver Collins and wife Della of Elizabethtown, KY. 

In addition to her parents, Willie Mae was preceded in death by her brother and sisters: Wade Collins, Shirley Sizemore, Sue Eversole, and Elizabeth Collins. 

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, May 27th at Britton Funeral Home, with George Davidson and J.D. Hensley officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens. 

Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, May 26th at Britton Funeral Home.

Service information

May 26
Visitation
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
7:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 27
Service
Thursday, May 27, 2021
2:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

