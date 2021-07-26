Willie Napier, 72, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, July 24th, at the Landmark of Laurel Creek Nursing Home. 

Willie was born in Clay County, on April 10th,1949, a son of the late Sherman and Della Napier. 

He is survived by the following brothers and sisters: Renus Napier of Manchester, KY, Wayne Napier (Dora Mae) of Hamilton, OH, Louetta Sibert (Tommy) of Castalia, OH, and Rometta Sibert (Tim) of Berlin Heights, OH. Willie is also survived By two sisters-in-law: Brenda Napier and Betty Napier. 

In addition to his parents, Willie was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Wendell Napier, Ronald Napier, Earl Napier, Shirley Gibson, and Loretta Gibbs. 

Willie was well-loved by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends who also mourn his passing 

Graveside services for Willie Napier will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 27th, at the Tanyard Cemetery in Tanyard, with Todd Hicks officiating.

