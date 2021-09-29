Willie "Newt" Pennington, 75, of Goose Rock, KY, passed away Tuesday, September 28th, 2021.
Willie was born in Manchester, KY on January 24, 1946, a son of the late Oda Jackson Simmons and Clark Pennington.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Clora B. Davidson Pennington.
Willie is survived by two daughters: Patricia (Rodney) Wagers, and Charlene (Herman) Wagers, both of Goose Rock; and by three sons: Charles Douglas (Marlene) Pennington of Manchester, Stephen R. (Charlotte ) Pennington of London, Benjamin (Stacy) Pennington of Manchester.
He is also survived by his grandchildren: Stephanie Mitchell, Kayla Fultz, Kendra Pennington, Kyle Pennington, Casey Shane Pennington, Ashlyn Boozer, Adrianna Pennington, and Ciara Pennington; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Also, surviving are his two brothers: Douglas (Judy) Pennington of Gardendale, AL, and Billy Pennington of Cincinnati, OH.
In addition to his wife and parents, Willie was preceded in death by his son, David Pennington, and two brothers, Charlie Pennington and Donnie Simmons.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 1st at Britton Funeral Home, with Donald Sims and Dudley Lynch officiating. Burial will follow at the Goose Rock Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, September 30th at Britton Funeral Home.
