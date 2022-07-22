Mr. Willie Powell, age 81 of Manchester departed this life on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Monday, March 31, 1941 in Manchester, Kentucky to Toby Powell and Martha Cowens Allen. He worked for the highway department and was a member of the Baptist faith.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Rebecca “Becky” Sawyers Powell, his son: Matthew William Powell and wife Terri and his granddaughter: Taylor Powell, his special cousins: Josephine “Spunky” Gross, Susan Rice and Renee Gabbard and his fur baby: Cocoa.
He is preceded in death by his father: Toby Powell, his step father who raised him: Delbert Allen, his mother: Martha Cowens Allen and his first wife: Betty Sawyers Powell.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Gideons International In Memory of Willie and in Honor of the Lord Jesus Christ
Funeral Services for Mr. Willie Powell will be conducted on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Tim Ball and Rev. Bob Burchette will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones after 1 PM on Saturday at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
