Willie Ray Smith was born October 13, 1952 in Clay County, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Arlie Smith and Flora Sizemore Smith. He was united in marriage to Alma Leyva Smith who preceded him in death. He is survived by his four children, Will Smith Jr. of Somerset, Kentucky, Nicole Fields and husband James, Jeremiah Smith and wife Angela both of London, and Jason Smith of Hartford, Connecticut; eight siblings, Mahan Smith and wife Mary of Corbin, Kentucky, Elbert Smith of Manchester, Kentucky, Clifford Smith, Millard Smith both of Louisiana, Clara Melson, Charlie Smith and with Pam, Flora Smith and husband Clifton all of London, Glenna Crane of Cincinnati, Ohio; twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is also preceded in death by his two siblings, Katherine Smith and Buck Smith.
He was a truck driver and a member of True House of Prayer.
Willie Ray Smith departed this life Saturday, May 13, 2023 being 70 years and 7 months of age.
Funeral services for Willie Ray Smith will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel with Mahan Smith, Elbert Smith, and Paul Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in True House of Prayer Cemetery in Somerset, Kentucky.
The family of Willie Ray Smith will receive friends at Bowling Funeral Home Thursday beginning at 6:00 p.m.
