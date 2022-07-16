Willie Wagers, 77, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, July 15th, at his home.
Willie was born on January 25, 1945, a son of the late Beve and Amanda Henson Wagers.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Hoskins Wagers.
Willie is survived by his children: Curtis Wagers of Manchester, Craig Wagers of Jackson County, Patricia Bowling Woods of Stinnett, and Debra Smith of Big Creek.
He is also survived by his brother and sister, Cecil Wagers and Sophia Davis; by 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Willie was preceded in death by his son, Willie Wayne Wagers.
Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, July 19th at Britton Funeral Home, with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at the Thompson Cemetery on Goose Rock.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Sunday, July 17th, and Monday, July 18th at Britton Funeral Home.
