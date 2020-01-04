Mr. Willis Davidson, age 76 departed this life on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Manchester, Kentucky. He was born on Tuesday, January 12, 1943 in Oneida, Kentucky to Hugh and Cleo Smith Davidson. He was an auto mechanic, owned Davidson’s Bait Shop and a veteran of the Unites States Army.
He leaves to mourn his passing his sons: Darren Davidson and his wife Kizzie and Shannon Davidson and his wife Amy, his grandchildren: Zachary Davidson, Justin Henson, Aleisha Loy, Taylor Davidson, Lillie Davidson and Gwendolen Davidson and 5 great grandchildren. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters: Otis Davidson and his wife Carolyn, Maynard Davidson and his wife Jessie, Lois Hacker and her husband Osbon and Ruth Ann Davidson.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Hugh and Cleo Davidson, his spouse: Wanda Gail Davidson, his grandson: Darrin Joshua Davidson and his brothers and sisters: Brice Davidson, Sherrill Davidson, Bernice Byrd and Jerry Davidson.
A celebration of life for Mr. Willis Davidson will be conducted on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Bobby Stevens, Rev. Brad Stevens and Rev. Todd Hicks will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Davidson Family Cemetery in the Sexton Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
