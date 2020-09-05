Wilma Jean Davidson, 69, of Oneida, KY, passed away Thursday, September 3rd.
Wilma was born in Bear Creek, KY on August 30, 1951, a daughter of the late Lula Mae and Henry Hubbard.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Leonard Davidson.
Wilma is survived by three daughters: Faye (Jeff) Bowman of Burning Springs, Sue (Ben) Spellman of Oneida, and Vonda (Steve) McQueen of Brushy Branch; and by three sons: Johnny (Tracy) Davidson of Oneida, Estill (Robin) Davidson of Oneida, and Jamie Davidson of Oneida.
She is also survived by four sisters, Sadie (Woodrow) Henson of Manchester, Ruby (Leroy) Henson of Manchester, Wilma Lee (Dan) Philpot of Corbin, and Ella (James) Bush, of Manchester; by four brothers: Willie (Mabel) Hubbard of Corbin, Frank (Fannie) Hubbard of Bear Creek, Wilburn Hubbard of Oneida, and Junior Hubbard of Bear Creek; and by 16 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Wilma was preceded in death by two grandchildren: Chase Bowman and Lekitta Murray; three sisters: Doshia Hubbard (Robert Brumley, Lida Brumley and Allie Wombles; and two sisters-in-law: Reta Faye Hubbard and Verna Jean Hubbard.
Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Sunday, September 6th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Troy Hubbard, Don Hubbard, and Roy Adams officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Cemetery in Oneida.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 5th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
