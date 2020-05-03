Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on May 2, 2020 at approximately 3:30 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Kendric Smith arrested Harold Wilson, 38 of PawPaw Road. The arrest occurred when Deputies were dispatched to a burglary alarm on Crawfish Road. Upon arrival, Deputy Brumley located a crawl space door that had been broken off the hinge. Deputies located the subject hiding under the house, the subject failed to comply to lawful commands to exit and show his hands. Once Deputies was able to make contact with the subject, he became belligerent and combative. After a brief struggle the subject was placed under arrest without further incident. During the investigation it was determined the subject was manifestly under the influence of intoxicants. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Chris Curry.
Harold Wilson, 38 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Resisting Arrest
• Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree
• Burglary 2nd Degree
