Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 7, 2022 at approximately 12:40 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith along with K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Vontella Wilson, 37 of Curry Branch Road. The arrest occurred on South Highway 421 when Deputy Smith came into contact with the above mentioned subject. Through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it was shown that the above mentioned subject had an active Indictment out of Jackson County along with Three Bench warrants.
Vontella Wilson, 37 was charged with:
• Serving Indictment Warrant
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
