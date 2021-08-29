Windle Smith, age 81 departed this life on Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Wednesday, July 31, 1940 in Manchester, Kentucky to Joseph and Allie (Smith) Smith. He was a coal miner.
He leaves to mourn his passing his son: Doyle Smith and his wife Susie and his grandson: Doyle Smith, Jr. and his wife Megan, his great grandchildren: Jean Smith and Doyle Stanley Smith, and his brothers: Alonzo Smith and Stephen Smith.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Allie Smith, his wife: Eurilla Smith and these sisters and brothers: Cleo Davidson, Bonnie Smallwood, Ruth Smith, Charles Smith and David Smith.
Funeral Services for Windle Smith will be conducted on Monday, August 30 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Roy Woods and Paul Mitchell will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Smith Cemetery in the Flat Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday after 12:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
