Winford Grubb age 72 of Indianapolis, Indiana passed from this life on Monday March 1, 2021 at his residence. He was born on Saturday October 9, 1948 in Corbin Kentucky to Vertlo and Marie (Smith) Grubb. He was a heavy equipment operator for many years. He was a member of American Legion Post 601 on Post Road in Indianapolis.
Winford is survived by his wife Diana (Burgess) Grubb, Sons, Jeffrey (Kim) Grubb of Shelbyville, IN, Jon (Candy) Randolph of Avon, IN, and Randy (Sheli) Randolph of Glasgow, KY. Sisters, Cassie (Michael) Lynch of Nashville, TN, and Christina Randolph of Indianapolis, IN, brother Shannon Grubb of Manchester, KY, sisters Kay (Charles) Keen of Manchester, KY, Jean (Yancy) May of Barbourville, KY, Norma Smith and Vanda Smith both of Manchester, KY. 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Paul Grubb.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 6th at Britton Funeral Home, with DW May officiating. Burial will follow in the Swafford Branch Cemetery on Buzzard.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, March 5th at Britton Funeral Home.
