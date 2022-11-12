Winford Hinkle, 80, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Landmark of Laurel Creek Nursing Home.
Winford was born in Oneida, KY on September 16, 1942, a son of the late Taylor "Boss" and Minnie Bell Davidson Hinkle.
Winford is survived by the following brother and sisters: Denver Hinkle and wife Christine, Jennifer Barger, all of Oneida, and Mary Emma Owens of Highland Heights, KY.
He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, friends, and family.
In addition to his parents, Winford is preceded in death by his brothers, John Delbert Hinkle and Walter Hinkle.
Winford was a man of few words with a kind heart. He enjoyed art and playing the piano and guitar. Winford enjoyed being outdoors and hunting. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Services for Mr. Winford Hinkle will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Britton Funeral Home, with Bob Rice, Anthony Hinkle, and Jim Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Roland Davidson Cemetery in Oneida.
Visitation for Mr. Winford Hinkle will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Britton Funeral Home.
