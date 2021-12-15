The condition of your tires can make the difference between gripping the highway or sliding into a crash. Take a look at your tires today to ensure proper traction.
Check tire tread. Insert a penny into the tread of each tire. If you can see the entire top of Lincoln’s head, the tire should be replaced.
Check tire air pressure. Each tire should be filled to the suggested PSI (pounds per square inch) of air listed in your owner’s manual and on a label inside the driver’s door. Check tires when they haven’t been driven for at least three hours.
For more winter driving tips, check the snow and ice resources on our website at https://bit.ly/KYTCSnowInfo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.