Weather

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow

accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to

one half of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast, south central and southeast

Kentucky.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the

ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

