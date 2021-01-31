...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY... WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Monday. IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Winter Weather Advisory issued starting at 1 a.m.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Update for January 22, 2021
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for January 20, 2021
- KRDHD Covid-19 County Monitoring
- Veterans Walk-In Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for January 13, 2021
- Covid-19 Vaccination Info
- OC Judge-Executive Turner Receives Covid-19 Vaccination
- COVID-19 vaccine rolls out to 70 and older in Knox
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update January 4, 2021
- Frankfort Regional Driver Licensing Office Temporarily Closed Due to COVID-19
Latest News
- No. 15 Kentucky Gets Past Missouri
- Fire plane crashes in 1983
- Gerald Ernest Emond obituary
- Gov. Beshear: 11th Straight Day of Positivity Rate Decrease
- KSP Changing Protocol to Keep Troopers Closer to Home
- U.K. basketball program on pause; Texas cancelled
- Lindy Glenn Henson obituary
- Clay teen dies in fatal crash
- UPDATE: One fatality reported on U.S. 421
- Winning lottery ticket sold in Clay!
- Donald Lunsford obituary
- Kathryn Lunsford Brown obituary
- Winter Weather Advisory
- Region's top player transfers from North Laurel
- Cody Melton obituary
- Hubbard attempts to block traffic on Otter Creek
- Rebecca Dawn Lewis obituary
