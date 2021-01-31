...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY... WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Monday. IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling.

