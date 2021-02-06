...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST SUNDAY...
WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulations may approach 4 inches in the highest terrain near the Virginia border.
WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Kentucky.
WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Sunday.
IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling.
More Information
...Accumulating Snow This Evening into Sunday Morning... An upper level disturbance working across the Ohio Valley and a low pressure system tracking through the Southeast will combine to bring a mix of rain and snow for most of eastern Kentucky starting around sunset in the southwest and continuing northeast through the evening.
Meanwhile, a cold front will sweep across the area tonight, bringing in a shot of colder air and changing all the precipitation over to snow. Locations south of Interstate 64 will have the best chance of picking up an inch of snow or more through Sunday morning. At this time, the most likely range for snowfall across the area appears to be 1 to 3 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible for locations above 2,500 feet elevation. There is a potential for slick or snow covered roads to cause hazardous travel conditions later tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.