According to the National Weather Service- Jackson, Ky.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY...
WHAT...Snow expected. The snow could be briefly heavy with snowfall rates approaching 1 inch per hour possible late this evening. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast Kentucky.
WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Thursday.
IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling.
