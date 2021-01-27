According to the National Weather Service- Jackson, Ky.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY...

WHAT...Snow expected. The snow could be briefly heavy with snowfall rates approaching 1 inch per hour possible late this evening. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast Kentucky.

WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Thursday.

IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling.

