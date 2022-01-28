WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... WHAT...Light to moderate snow showers and isolated heavier squalls are expected this afternoon and evening, with lighter snow then persisting later in the night. Total snow accumulations will vary considerably, ranging from a half inch to two inches. WHERE...The advisory is for portions of northeast, south central, and southeast Kentucky. WHEN...The advisory is in effect from 1 PM today to 7 AM EST Saturday. IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Drastic changes in visibilities are possible with any snow squalls, especially along the I-75 corridor. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills are expected to drop to 5 below zero to 5 above zero late tonight and early Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Be prepared for sudden changes in visibility over short distances when encountering snow squalls.

