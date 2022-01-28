WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... WHAT...Light to moderate snow showers and isolated heavier squalls are expected this afternoon and evening, with lighter snow then persisting later in the night. Total snow accumulations will vary considerably, ranging from a half inch to two inches. WHERE...The advisory is for portions of northeast, south central, and southeast Kentucky. WHEN...The advisory is in effect from 1 PM today to 7 AM EST Saturday. IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Drastic changes in visibilities are possible with any snow squalls, especially along the I-75 corridor. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills are expected to drop to 5 below zero to 5 above zero late tonight and early Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Be prepared for sudden changes in visibility over short distances when encountering snow squalls.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.