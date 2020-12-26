Mr. Winton “Smiley” Vallance, age 91 went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 20, 2020.  He was born on Friday, May 10, 1929 in Big Creek, Kentucky to the union of Arthur and Lena Hacker Vallance.  He worked in road construction, was a member of the Greenbriar Presbyterian Church, a Kentucky Colonel and a veteran of the United States Army where he served in the Korean Conflict.

He leaves to mourn his passing his daughter: Eugenia Dezarn and her husband Don, his grandchildren: Chandler Dezarn and Cortland Dezarn as well as his brother: Gerald Vallance and his sisters: Janet Jamison and Norma Jean Clark.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Golda Vallance, his parents: Arthur and Lena Vallance and these brothers and sisters: Marie Vallance, Cloyd Vallance, Carl Vallance, Leonard Vallance, Arthur Vallance, Jr., Mary Jean Wilson, Phyllis Marcum and J. B. Vallance.

Graveside services for Mr. Winton “Smiley” Vallance will be conducted on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the Manchester Memorial Gardens.  Rev. Scotty Sumner will be presiding.  He will be laid to rest next to his wife: Golda. 

There will not be any visitation.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

