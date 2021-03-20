Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 19, 2021 at approximately 6:00 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Stacy Witt, 39 of Paw Paw Road. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley responded to a two vehicle accident with injury on South Highway 11. Upon being medically cleared by personnel, Deputy Brumley placed the above mentioned subject under arrest after it was shown that the subject had multiple warrants for her arrest.
Stacy Witt, 39 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
