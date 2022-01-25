Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on January 22, 2022 at approximately 3:00 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested John Stapleton, 33 of Fox Hollow Road. The arrest occurred when K9 Deputy Brumley was dispatched to a complaint of a domestic that may involve a woman being pushed out of a moving vehicle. Upon contact, it was noted that the subject had multiple warrants for his arrest. While being placed under arrest the subject attempted to resist and after a brief struggle the subject was placed under arrest without further incident.
John Stapleton, 33 was charged with:
• Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree (Warrant)
• TBUT or Disp All Others $500 or More But U/$10,000 (Warrant)
• Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree (Warrant)
• Criminal Trespass-1st Degree (Warrant)
• No Registration Plates
• No Registration Receipt
• Failure to Produce Insurance Card
• Failure to Owner to Maintain Required Insurance
• Assault 4th Degree (Dating Violence)
• Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry
• Resisting Arrest
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.