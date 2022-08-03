County attorney Joe White is investigating an individual trying to attain donations due to flood damage.
The woman, identified in social media posts as Robyn Lynn Turner/Gray, posted photos of another persons home claiming the damage was hers.
"Today, our office has sought and obtained a felony charge of Theft by Deception in relation to an individual alleged to have fraudulently solicited donations in relation to the recent flooding. The defendant allegedly used photos of another individual's home that had been severely damaged and claimed that the home was hers. Because this conduct occurred during a declared state of emergency, the charge was enhanced to a felony. This matter is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police and the Clay County Sheriff's Office. If you know of anyone who has been a victim of this type of criminal conduct, please contact law enforcement."-- County Attorney Joe White
