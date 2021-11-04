A Barbourville road woman has been accused of trying to stab her 14-year-old son.
Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Clifton Jones responded to a call at the home of Debra Bowling, 50.
A call was reported to 911 dispatch that Bowling was at the residence with a pair of scissors trying to stab her son.
When the deputy arrived, he found Jones “screaming and totally out of control”. The deputy said he was told by family that Bowling had been “up all night taking drugs and fighting with them.”
She was charged with disorderly conduct 1st, menacing, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance. She was lodged in the Clay County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.