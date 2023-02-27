Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Ashley Ann Lewis age 40 of London on Saturday morning February 25, 2023 at approximately 6:51 AM. The arrest occurred off Pleasant View Road, approximately 6 miles west of London after Deputy Poynter was dispatched to a complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene Deputy Poynter made contact with an individual outside who became irate and began cursing and screaming at Deputy Poynter. Upon arrest this subject scuffled with Deputy Poynter and punched and kicked him several times, threatening to kill Deputy Poynter. With assistance from London city police officers who arrived to help, this subject was finally taken into custody charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; resisting arrest; terroristic threatening – third-degree; assault – third-degree – police officer is victim. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center

