Laurel Sheriff's K-9 /Shift Sgt. Gary Mehler along with Deputy Travis Napier , Deputy Brent France and Deputy Dustin Saylor arrested Donald A. Elkins age 52 of London on Tuesday evening September 29, 2020 at approximately 52 9 PM. The arrest occurred off Tom Cat Trail, approximately 4 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to an out-of-control male subject there allegedly armed with an axe. When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that a female subject and a 10-year-old boy had fled into the woods in an attempt to get away from the subject armed with the axe.
Deputies learned through investigation that this individual had threatened to chop the trailer down. In addition, deputies found Donald Elkins in possession of a shotgun and learned through investigation that he was a convicted felon. In addition, this subject had an outstanding warrant. Donald Elkins was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest regarding child support. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
