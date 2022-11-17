Law enforcement officials now know the identity of the dead body found Saturday in the Paw Paw area of Clay County.
Coroner Jarrod Becknell says the deceased woman is Alican Heather Byrd, last seen on October 24th at Garrard.
According to sheriff Patrick Robinson, two motorists saw what they thought was a body in a culvert and called 911.
“When we got there, we discovered a woman at the culvert,” the sheriff said.
The sheriff said the body was in a later stage of decomposition.
“It appeared she had been there awhile,” he said.
Preliminary autopsy results indicate no foul play was involved, according to the sheriff.
“There was no trauma on the body,” he said. “We are now waiting for the toxicology report.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.