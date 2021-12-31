A Dixon Branch man has been accused of holding a female at knife point and strangling her.

Deputy Wes Brumley received a complaint in the early hours of Friday morning that a man entered a home and held a woman at knife point.

Smith

David Smith

While enroute around 2:45 a.m., he was advised the man had left on foot from Dixon Branch. He located David Smith, 48, and arrested him.

During an interview with the victim, the deputy observed a busted door and glass.  He also observed red marks on the victim’s neck.

The victim told the deputy Smith had called her then showed up at her home.  He used a 4x4 piece of wood to bust the door open and come in her home demanding a phone number, she told the deputy.

She then advised that she went outside to call for help where he followed her and took his hands and choked her and held a knife to her throat.  She said a neighbor than came to render aid and Smith left.

He was charged with public intoxication, burglary 1st, strangulation 1st and criminal mischief 1st.

