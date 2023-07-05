Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Jennifer Cochrane age 44 of London on Sunday afternoon July 2, 2023 at approximately 12:23 PM. The arrest occurred off KY 490 approximately 2 miles north of London following a traffic stop conducted on a gray colored Chevrolet that pulled out from Glenview Road directly in front of the path of Deputy Houston's cruiser as he traveled southbound on US 25. Deputy Houston noted having to break hard and swerved to avoid collision with the vehicle that pulled out in front of him. Deputy Houston made a turnabout and caught up to the vehicle as it turned off US 25 onto KY 490 failing to signal the turn. Deputy Houston activated his emergency equipment conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle as it pulled into a business parking lot off KY 490. During the investigation the driver was determined to be under the influence. Jennifer Cochrane was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – third offense; reckless driving; failure to signal.
