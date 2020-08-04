A Curry Branch woman was struck while crossing KY. 80 Monday night and killed.

Jarvis

Julie Jarvis

Julie Jarvis, 42, of Curry Branch, was attempting to cross the busy highway between Manchester Square and CMR when the accident occurred around 9:20 p.m.

Police say Jarvis was struck by a 2003 Chevrolet truck.  At this time the driver’s identification is being withheld, but no charges have been filed.

Witnesses told police Jarvis stepped in front of the vehicle.  Police say she was propelled 123 feet upon impact.  She was taken to AdventHealth where she was pronounced dead.

Jarvis was well-known for walking in the area and was wearing a black shirt, witnesses say.

The driver of the vehicle told police he did not see her prior to making impact.

Support Local Journalism

We are there for you

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you