Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Sgt. John Inman along with Deputy James Fox, Deputy Justin Taylor, and Deputy Landry Collett arrested Samantha S. Lewis age 20 of London early Tuesday morning May 19, 2020 at approximately 4:44 AM. The arrest occurred off Tom Cat Trail approximately 4 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation and learned that the female victim who was located two houses away had allegedly been struck over the head with a vacuum cleaner. While deputies were at the scene the suspect created a disturbance belligerent and cursing and upon arrest attempted to kick one of the deputies there. Samantha Lewis was charged with assault – 4th degree; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct – second-degree; menacing. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center .The victim was taken to St. Joseph Hospital London for Treatment of injuries.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Officials confirm first COVID-19 case in Bell County
- PCHC to start drive-thru COVID-19 testing
- Knox reports eighth Covid-19 case
- Restrictions on travel, small gatherings moved up for holiday
- COVID-19 Daily Summary as of May 13, 2020: Jackson County 6th Highest Death Toll in KY
- Statement from Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor: A Picture of Progress
- Drive-Thru Covid-19 testing coming to Barbourville
- Emergency funds available for SKCTC students impacted by COVID-19
- KRDHD Health Officials Provide An Overall COVID-19 Update for our area
- First Confirmed Case of COVID-19 Reported in Clay County
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
- Stivers one of 11 recognized by Chamber
- University of Kentucky takes action to protect students, integrity of championship cheerleading program
- COVID-19 leads to financial hit for jail
- Conal Lakes Obituary
- Chasity Lynn Brown Obituary
- Drugs, money, guns confiscated in arrest
- Woman struck over head with vacuum
- Larry Gene Turner Obituary
Most Popular
Articles
- Second COVID-19 case reported in Clay
- MISSING PERSON!
- Miller charged with drugs
- Clay County's Musical Heritage Part 1
- High-speed chase ends in crash
- Abayomi O. Chattopadaya Allen obituary
- CCHS announces graduation ceremony plans
- Jackson Woman Sentenced to 10 Months for Soliciting Kickbacks and Obstructing Justice
- Sandlin charged with DUI
- PVA exam results finalized
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.