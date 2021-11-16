Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on November 15, 2021 at approximately 11:16 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested Rita Hubbard, 60 of London and Patricia Collett, 38 of South Highway 11. The arrest occurred after Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop for vehicle infractions on South Highway 11, it was noted when contact was made with the driver and passenger at which time it was confirmed the passenger had two active warrants for her arrest. While being placed under arrest the subject attempted to eat a plastic baggie of suspected methamphetamine. During the search of the vehicle, Deputy Brumley located suspected methamphetamine along with narcotics in a Wendy’s bag.
Rita Hubbard, 60 was charged with:
• One Headlight
• No Registration Plates
• No Registration Receipt
• Failure to Produce Insurance Card
• Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance
• Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
• Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified
Patricia Collett, was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
• Tampering with Physical Evidence
