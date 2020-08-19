On August 18, 2020 at approximately 2:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Paul Whitehead along with Sheriff Patrick Robinson arrested Aleshia Jarvis, 28 of Curry Branch Road. The arrest occurred on Highway 80 when a complaint came through of someone walking back and forth into lanes of traffic. Upon arrival, Deputy Whitehead and Sheriff Robinson came into contact with the above who matched the clothing description of the subject. It was shown that the above mentioned subject had an active warrant for his arrest through Clay District Court. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.

Aleshia Jarvis, 28 was charged with:

• Serving Bench Warrant for Court (Clay County)

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you