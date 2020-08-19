On August 18, 2020 at approximately 2:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Paul Whitehead along with Sheriff Patrick Robinson arrested Aleshia Jarvis, 28 of Curry Branch Road. The arrest occurred on Highway 80 when a complaint came through of someone walking back and forth into lanes of traffic. Upon arrival, Deputy Whitehead and Sheriff Robinson came into contact with the above who matched the clothing description of the subject. It was shown that the above mentioned subject had an active warrant for his arrest through Clay District Court. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Aleshia Jarvis, 28 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court (Clay County)
