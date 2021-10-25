Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on October 25, 2021 at approximately 11:20 AM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Landon Suttles arrested Robert Wooton, 53 of Wooton Drive. The arrest occurred in the Clay County Judicial Center when the above mentioned subject showed severe signs of intoxication and admitting to doing narcotics earlier this date.
Robert Wooton, 53 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
