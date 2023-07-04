The downtown revitalization project is still very much alive even though work has slowed recently, according to Senate President Robert Stivers.
The senator briefed the Manchester City Council during their regular scheduled meeting Monday night to give them updates on the project.
Stivers opened by complimenting Mayor Steve Collins, the council and Collins’ wife Danielle on all the work performed beautifying the city of Manchester.
Stivers said a main focus of 1CC and all parties involved, they want to raze the old gas station at the triangle when you enter downtown Manchester.
Stivers spoke about the downtown area recently being designated as a historical district.
“I want to compliment Mike White, the historical society and those involved in submitting the application,” Stivers said. “I was told it was one of the best applications ever received and that is due to the hard work they put into making Manchester a better place.”
The senate president also addressed the slow progress of the downtown project at Bridge Street.
Stivers said $750,000 estimated in federal funding, along with $2.2 million is coming to the downtown project being managed by 1CC.
“The federal government works very slow,” he said. “I am comfortable that the nearly $3 million will be here soon. As you know, this must go through many hoops before we receive it.”
Stivers said the amount of money for this project through federal funding and private funding is substantial.
“We cannot disclose some of these things due to confidentiality,” Stivers said. “But, again, we are in a really good position to get everything we’ve talked about with this project squared away soon.”
The senator also discussed the acquisition of a portable stage for Rawlings-Stinson Park that could be used for other venues in the county.
“All these things we’ve talked about takes partnership,” Stivers said. “The city, county, VOA, 1CC, historical society and many other entities working together to make our city and county a better place. We want to change the physical appearance of Manchester and change the narrative of Manchester and Clay County.”
