Construction is underway at Tiger Stadium as contractors have begun work to remove the current Bermuda playing surface, replacing it with a brand-new turf playing surface. The upgrades come long overdue, as surrounding counties have had the turf playing surface for years. Low maintenance and highly versatile, it’s the best upgrade we’ve ever had to a sports facility.
The playing surface isn’t all that’s getting some attention, as the lights will be switched from the current bulbs to brand new LED lights that can sync to a song, or any other program. I've seen new SEC or NFL stadium upgrades with these lights, and that’s what we’re going to have. The benefits will be felt for years to come, as our children finally have something on the scale of the bigger, surrounding counties.
These upgrades should not only help generate interest in children who are currently not playing, as it will likely amplify interest in those who are currently playing. Coaches, players, and fans alike will be in awe of the upcoming facilities. I for one am personally extending a massive thank you to those who helped make this a possibility, as myself and all athletes who have passed through are thrilled to see these upgrades.
