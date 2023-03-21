“If an audit was held on the North Manchester Water Association, it would be worse than the Watergate scandal,” said first district magistrate Russell “Rabbit” Smith when he learned the association failed to make their monthly payment to the fiscal court.
County Judge-Executive Tommy Harmon told the court they did not receive the required monthly payment from the water association for reimbursement of a loan through the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority. Under the previous administration in 1996, NMWA requested the county obtain the loan for them to improve their water system. They agreed to reimburse the county for the loan.
NMWA had agreed to make the $7,000 month interest payment on the loan but have failed to do so. The loan was for an estimated $1.4 million, according to magistrate Smith.
The fiscal court is responsible for maintaining the loan payment, which they have been doing, according to Harmon.
Payments are being made by the court but in essence it is taking away money that could be used for road repairs and other county services.
Due to the lack of payment, the court has since filed a lawsuit in Clay Circuit Court to foreclose on the loan.
County Attorney Joe White reminded the court of a pending lawsuit the county has against the association over lack of payment.
“The Public Service Commission has concluded their investigation into the association,” White said.
White said the lawsuit had been delayed due to the investigation.
White advised the court to meet with the association and try to get a commitment from them on the payment.
“Or you can request NMWA’s assets be turned over to the court,” White said. “The court could take it over with approval from the Public Service Commission.”
White said he has been in contact with the associations lawyer on the past due payments and how to remedy the situation.
“I have not heard back from them, but I will reach out again,” he told the court.
