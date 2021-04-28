To say the Free Dump Day Saturday was successful would be an understatement.
A rainy day didn’t stop the residents of Clay County from utilizing the free day to dispose of their trash at B&J Transfer Station.
Shamrock Mountain was lined with vehicles all the way to U.S. 421 with residents waiting to dispose of their garbage.
The wait was long, but well worth it, those in line said.
“We’ve been here for over an hour, but we aren’t complaining,” said Paces Creek resident Teresa Hall.
The lineup starting before 7 a.m. and traffic didn’t stop flowing until after 6 p.m., according to B&J Transfer Station owners Bart and Deb Morris.
“Approximately 176 tons of garbage was brought through in one day,” Deb Morris said. “That’s more than what we receive in a week. Clay County showed up and showed out in a big way despite the weather. We want to thank everyone for being patient and understanding. We know it was a long wait, but everybody worked as hard as they could to get everybody unloaded and back out on the road.”
Morris said the day wouldn’t have been possible without the help of Jailer Linda Smallwood and her inmate work crew.
“We want to thank our employees Chris Duff, Shannon Gibson, Jackson Morris and a big thank you to Linda Smallwood and the inmate crew,” she said. “The inmates were awesome, and you couldn’t put into words how hard they all worked.”
County Judge-Executive Johnny Johnson and Solid Waste Coordinator Chris Reid both agreed on how successful the clean-up day went.
“It exceeded anything we imagined,” Johnson said. “We can’t thank all those involved enough from the citizens for participating, to Bart and Deb Morris, and the inmate crews. A lot of hard work was put into this and it was well worth it.”
April has been declared Clean-Up Clay County Month and with the momentum from this event you can clearly see the citizens want a cleaner county.
“No doubt about that,” Chris Reid said in reference to the citizens. “This was a huge success, and we are working on getting these illegal dumpsites cleaned up also.”
