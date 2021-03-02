MANCHESTER, Ky. – The Tigers are only weeks away from the start of their baseball and softball seasons and their home opening games are now in jeopardy.
It’s not uncommon to see Ramsey Ballpark flooded but this may be the worst it’s ever been, many say.
CCHS Baseball Coach Jason Smith says it’s as bad as he’s ever seen.
“It’s the worst I’ve ever seen it right now,” said Smith. “Right and left field both are now without a fence, and the backside of our locker room is torn completely open and flooded, and that’s just what can determine for now until it recedes.”
Smith has been faced with this before, as in 2014 the Tigers had to play 21 games on the road due to flood damage.
“We’ve been through this before. We became tougher and closer as a team because of it,” said Smith. “As a team, we’ll deal with this adversity the best we can and make no excuses. Now we pray for all affected and clean up what we have left. We have to come together as a community and help clean up our county.”
CCHS Softball Coach Jason Rice remained optimistic after surveying the damage Monday morning.
“When I came down this morning it was just heartbreaking,” said Rice. To see the devastation at the ballpark was unreal. Fences gone, buildings moved, and that’s just what we could see from the parking lot.”
Rice echoed Smith’s sentiments, that this team and county will prevail. “We’re a strong, strong bunch,” said Rice. “We will absolutely get through this and come March 30th I fully believe we will play our first game on our home field.”
Superintendent William Sexton and staff are currently assessing the damage at the Ramsey Ballpark.
"Right now we are looking at a possible total loss," he said. "We are still working on it, but the damage is substantial."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.