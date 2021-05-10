AdventHealth Manchester (AHM) and Clay County Sheriff Department would like to issue a warning to the community due to the recent increase in overdoses from the street drug known as “Xanax bars.”
AdventHealth Manchester has experienced 10 patients present to the Emergency Room within a two-day span with an overdose from “Xanax bars.” The overall death count in the county from this type of overdose is still under investigation.
“We’d like to advise the community that these [“Xanax bars”] are being illegally produced, are being laced with Fentanyl and other illicit substances, and are extremely dangerous. It is extremely important if you believe someone is suffering from an overdose to get them medical care immediately,” said AHM hospitalist, Jeremie Hays, MD.
“I personally want to ask the community for their help in this. I know that people out in the community have information on the people who are deploying these dangerous drugs. Please call your local law enforcement and provide them with any information you can. You might save someone’s life.” added Jeremie Hays, MD.
“Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous drug that is affecting everyone in the community. We as a department would encourage any information that the public has involving this drug to please come forward by calling 606-598-8411,” stated Sherriff Patrick Robinson with Clay County Sheriff’s Department.
If you feel you or someone you know is experiencing an overdose, please go to the nearest emergency room immediately or call 911.
