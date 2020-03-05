Shortly after noon on December 30, 1970, the unthinkable happened when mines number 15 and 16 of the Finley Coal Company exploded at Hurricane Creek in Leslie County killing 38 men - mostly Clay County men.
As Danny Finley, the historical society’s first vice president, stated, “Fifty years seems like a long time, especially, when viewed through the lenses of political, social, economic and technological change. It is only when we look back and narrow our focus to specific events that we can we fully appreciate their true impact.”
To recognize the historical significance of the tragedy, Danny is compiling an article for our Fall 2020 Clay County Ancestral News magazine that will examine the impact on individuals, families, business owners, and the community. We’re asking the public to assist in this project by sharing their personal memories and recollections, first-hand accounts, documents, photographs, short stories, comments, etc. The information will be used to compile the article and create a permanent record for the Clay County Historical Society.
Submit items and direct any questions to dlfinley@windstream.net OR Danny L. Finley, 115 Green Street, Manchester, KY 40962. You can text Danny at 606-594-0277. Please remember to provide your name and contact information.
