Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on April 28, 2020 at approximately 11:00 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Deputy Paul Michael Whitehead, CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb, CSO Deputy Darrell Goins and CSO Deputy Shawn Curry arrested Jessie "Buck" Bowling, 38 of Onieda. The arrest occurred when Deputies and State Police received the whereabouts of the above mentioned subject. The above mentioned subject had previously fled from law enforcement multiple times. The subject was placed under arrest at a residence on North Highway 66 without incident. More charges are being filed on the above mentioned subject with the County Attorney. Assisting at the scene was Kentucky State Police Trooper Logan Wolfe and Trooper Don Trosper.
Jessie Bowling, 38 was charged with:
• Serving Clay County Indictment Warrant
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
