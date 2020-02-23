Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 23, 2020 at approximately 2:20 PM Clay County Sheriff Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard along with CSO Shawn Curry arrested Melissa Asher, 34 of Curry Branch Road. The arrest occurred when Sgt. Gabbard received a complaint on Crawfish Road on a female subject screaming profanity on a private property. Upon contact with the above mentioned subject, she stated Sgt. Gabbard couldn't take her to jail because she had "fired him and he didn't have the authority". Through investigation it was determined the subject was under the influence.
Melissa Asher, 34 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree
