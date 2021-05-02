The Spring/Summer issue of our Clay County Ancestral News Magazine is being mailed to members of the historical society.
All 64 pages are packed with Clay County articles, stories, genealogy, and photographs! Our cover feature retraces the memorable season of the 1956-57 Clay County Tigers. We also have genealogy of the Hipsher family, a tribute to Lucille Bowling Carloftis, the story of WWII hero Walter White, Jr., Burning Springs items, 104-year-old Lizzie Barrett, and more!
Not a member of the Clay County Historical Society? Yearly dues are only $20 (Jan-Dec) and we offer a Lifetime Membership for only $200. Visit our website store at www.clayfamilies.org/shop/ to become a member and receive our biannual magazine.
Please Note: Due to current delays with the postal system it might be several days and up to two weeks before members receive their magazine.
