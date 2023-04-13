You’ve heard me say before, this job takes you in many different directions. Literally from one minute to the next you never know what you’re going to encounter.
I had one of those days last week.
As most know, my first cousin, David Campbell, has been missing since October 2020. Last Monday I came home and went to work on my deer food plots. It’s a lot of work, but that’s a way to relax for me.
When I got home, I saw missed phone calls and a voicemail from my aunt saying they’d found a human skull near where David lived.
I immediately went to the scene. When I got there, I found two of my uncles. Sure enough, a human skull had been found less than a quarter mile from David’s home.
We’ve not got confirmation it’s David, but many things found at the scene and other things lead me to believe it’s him, without doubt.
David was one year older than me. We were best friends growing up, he was like a brother to me all through my youth. As things do, you drift apart somewhat once you have children. David and I had many adventures together. We traveled all over the hills of Big Creek and fished the Red Bird River in the summers.
On this day, I stood there looking at his skull. It was a surreal moment in a lot of ways. Memories flashed through my head of all the good times we had. My first cousin, my childhood best friend, was dead.
I knew David was dead. The day he went missing I went and started searching for him. I knew then, something bad had happened.
Now, over two years later, we feel we’ve found him. David didn’t walk to the location he was found at. He was dumped there. He was barely able to walk and the terrain there is steep for a person in good physical shape to be on.
His remains lay scattered throughout an area that looked like it had been washed from a flood. This was obviously not where he had been. Somewhere up on that steep mountain David had been buried. Like the other two skulls found, flood waters washed David from his grave.
We will never find all his remains. Some may have gone into the creek and washed out to Red Bird River. But at least we found enough for identification and to have him buried next to his parents.
David was a feeble man in his old age. He would never hurt a single soul; he wasn’t even able to.
We may never know what happened with David.
To those involved in his death- Don’t think you have anybody fooled, but knowing and proving are two different things. Maybe you left DNA evidence? Maybe you didn’t cover your tracks as good as you thought you did.
Now that he’s been found, you’re closer to being caught than ever before. I can’t imagine the paranoia you’re probably going through. More than one person was involved obviously…I wonder which one will tell first to get the best break from law enforcement?
I hope if you’re reading this that you’ve been covered in guilt since that day. I hope you live looking over your shoulder, wondering is today the day they knock on my door?
You may think you’ve gotten away with this, and you may on this earth. But one day, like all of us, you will stand in front of God and give an account of what you’ve done.
You didn’t get away with anything, you just don’t realize what punishment is coming to you…for an eternity.
