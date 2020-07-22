Funeral services were held Monday for a Manchester man involved in a fatal one-vehicle crash in Laurel County last week.
Jason Jordan, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene on Hopper Creek Road Friday afternoon.
Investigators say that Jordan, a father to one young son, was travelling east bound on Hopper Creek Road when the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle then traveled through a pasture and came to rest with Jordan trapped inside, police say.
Jordan, a lineman by trade, enjoyed various sports and loved spending time with his son, according to family members.
